Snaptube is a premier third-party video-streaming app for iOS that enables users to download content for later. Sure there are several apps of its kind available in the market that are more popular, but what makes this app stand out its efficient technique to scrape videos from various platforms.

Snaptube used to be available on iTunes. After it was removed, developers made sure to keep its fan base in the iOS landscape. It supports both iPhone and iPad devices.

The app has started getting the attention of some users and slowly keeping up with its competitors, thanks to third-party app stores. Getting the Snaptube app loaded onto your device does not require you to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad or use a computer or cable. All you need is to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Install Tutu Helper on your device. You can download it from here.

Step 2: Once Tutu Helper app is installed, verify its publisher. To do this, go to Settings > General > Profile.

Step 3: Look for the profile affiliated with Tutu Helper. Tap Trust.

Step 4: Go back to your home screen and open the Tutu Helper app.

Step 5: Type in the search box Snaptube.

Step 6: Tap on the relevant result, then Install.

Step 7: Select Install again to confirm the process. Wait for a few minutes.

Step 8: Go to your home screen and find the newly-installed Snaptube app.

Eligible devices

In case you are wondering which iOS device models are eligible to get Snaptube, take a look at the list below.

iPhone 5S

iPhone SE

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad Air

iPad Air 2

iPad (2017)

iPad Mini 2

iPad Mini 3

iPad Mini 4

iPad Pro (12.9-inch)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

Enjoy Snaptube!