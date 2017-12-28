Scientists have discovered golden-crowned manakins, a strange yellow-headed bird from Amazon rainforest in Brazil. According to ornithologists from the University of Toronto Scarborough, these birds are related to the hybrid offspring of two other living species.

According to Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the researchers did not know the evolution of these birds clearly but after genetic testing, they concluded that it was a distinct species.

To get more clarification about golden-crowned manakin's origin, researchers have collected the feathers from Brazil and sequenced most of its genomes. After observing the similarities between the bizarre bird and other two birds, opal-crowned and snow-capped manakins, scientists have assumed that three of these birds are related to each other.

However, after comparing all the collected materials, ornithologists have come to a conclusion where they stated that the golden-crowned manakin has come from opal-crowned and snow-capped manakins. According to the published data, the parent species have produced these hybrids around 180,000 years ago, which later developed as a different crowned bird.

