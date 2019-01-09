A 22-year-old Singapore Management University (SMU) student was arrested for allegedly molesting a sleeping woman, who is in her 20s, on Tuesday, January 8.

As reported, a police spokesperson said they were alerted to the case of aggravated outrage of modesty that took place at 90 Stamford Road at around 6.34 am. Later they identified the man and arrested the alleged abuser.

The reports also stated that the suspect, who is a business student, allegedly used criminal force on the woman in the early hours of Tuesday.

The New Paper reported that the incident took place inside a group study room of SMU School of Economics. A picture, which was circulated online, showed the crime scene, including a police tape and a black jacket on the table.

The victim later posted on Instagram that how the alleged molester approached her earlier and every time she pushed him away. In addition, the woman also stated that she woke up to find the student on top of her and saw that the accused had ejaculated on her. While trying to break free, the victim was bruised as the accused used force against her will.

It should be noted that the group study room can be booked only from 8 am to 10 pm. But how the woman accessed the room and what was she doing there that is still unclear.

Later, on social media, the boyfriend of the unnamed woman posted that she was hurt and psychologically traumatised.

However, an SMU spokesperson confirmed the incident but the university denied to comment on the pending police investigations.

Section 354, that criminalises the offence of the "assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty", an offender is liable to a jail term of 2 years, which may extend based on the seriousness of the offence, or a fine, or with caning, or a combination of the abovementioned punishments.

Section 354A similarly imposes stiffer sentences against offenders in 'outrage of modesty' cases which involve offences committed in lifts, physical threats, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and death.