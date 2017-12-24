SHINee's scheduled concerts in Japan is in limbo following Jonghyun's death.

SM Entertainment asked for more time to decide on whether the remaining SHINee members will push through with the concerts that will mark the return of Onew who was embroiled in sexual harassment issue this year.

Before Jonghyun's demise, it was announced on December 15 that SHINee would be holding their Japan concerts on February 17 and 18 at the Kyocera Dome, and February 26 and 27 at the Tokyo Dome.

"Although we have a responsibility to notify you of the future of the recently-announced 'SHINee WORLD THE BEST 2018 ~FROM NOW ON~' concerts, the members and staff are still going through a great deal of emotional pain as the current reality is hard to accept," SM Entertainment announced just three days after Jonghyun was buried on December 21.

It added, "We will fully respect the wishes of the members no matter their decision and we plan to do everything we can to continue to support SHINee in the future. Though we know this may cause more worry and concern for the fans who have always supported SHINee, we would like to ask for a little more time before making a final decision on the concerts. We will post another notice after further discussions."

SHINee members are heartbroken over the loss of Jonghyun, the group's main vocalist. He took his own life on December 18 because of severe depression.

He was found in a rented studio apartment in Gangnam, Seoul and was declared dead in a hospital. Police said he died of carbon monoxide poisoning as burnt coal briquettes were found in the room.

"The place was filled with smoke. We searched for the patient after letting out the smoke and he was found lying next to the bed. He already had no movements or heartbeat when we arrived," parademic Kim Hui Seung described the scene in Jonghyun's room.

His last gig was a concert held on December 9 and 10 in Seoul. Jonghyun debuted in SHINee in 2008.