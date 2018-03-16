"Slumdog Millionaire" film director Danny Boyle is working on the script for the next James Bond movie to go on floor in six weeks from now, said the film maker.

"It all depends on that, really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now," he told metro.co.uk.

Boyle also said in the interview that John Hodge is expanding on an idea for Bond 25. Hodge and Boyle have earlier collaborated on "Shallow Grave," "Trainspotting," "A Life Less Ordinary," "The Beach," "Trance," and "T2 Trainspotting."

"We've got an idea, John Hodge - the screenwriter - and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away," he said.