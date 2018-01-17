A 26-year-old foreign doctorate student was found dead at a laboratory in Biopolis on Tuesday morning, ChannelNewsAsia reported.

Katarina Chlebikova, 26, was a PhD student at Duke-NUS Medical School from Slovakia.

She is understood to have killed herself by inhaling nitrogen gas found in the lab, the report said.

Also Read: Singapore charges 3 more suspects in oil heist at Shell's biggest refinery

Chlebikova was an intern at the Claridge-Chang Lab, which is affiliated with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology.

Police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 61, Biopolis Drive, at around 10.45am.

The police said they are investigating the case as an unnatural death, the report said.

Chlebikova graduated with a degree in biological natural sciences from the University of Cambridge. She worked at the lab in 2013 before pursuing a master's degree at Edinburgh University, and returned to Duke-NUS as a PhD student.

The lab's website has been removed, but a cached page can still be viewed.

HELPLINES in Singapore:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's mobile crisis service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928"