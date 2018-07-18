Secureteam10, the conspiracy theory YouTube channel has uploaded a recent video stating that the government has already started the weather control program widely known as High-Frequency Active Auroral Research (HAARP) among the general public.

Tyler Glockner, the UFO researcher who runs 'Secureteam10' on YouTube made these claims after analyzing the miles-wide anomaly which appeared on the skies of Texas.

In the clip captured in Texas, an unknown source was seen completely blocking the radar view. The video also showed a green blob forming above Sugar Land that quickly grew in size to a big circular formation. After analyzing the bizarre sky phenomenon, weather experts have argued that there was nothing weird about these happenings, as it was caused by a flock of birds filling the sky.

But Tyler Glockner strongly disagreed with these expert views and he made it clear that the television channels and weather agencies have accidentally exposed something sinister which occurred in the sky.

The video was uploaded to YouTube on July 14, 2018. The clip has already gone viral on the internet racking up more than 4,00,000 views, and viewers were quick to speculate what it could be. Some of the viewers who watched the video argued that the strange anomaly spotted in radar may be due to a mammoth alien mega-ship which entered the earth's atmosphere.

"There are only two possibilities explaining that event on the radar. 1) That's a really big ship 2) It was a smaller ship, but when it jumped out of the atmosphere, it left a big wake in the surrounding air. Just like throwing a pebble in the water, only in the air," commented 'A Commenter', a YouTube user.

It should be noted that most of the viewers have ruled out the possibility of this anomaly being the act of birds.

"Its extremely hard to believe that it could be a two-mile, a wide flock of birds and NOBODY has footage of that! Come on!," commented Rob.G, another YouTuber.

"Looks like a geoengineered weather event using the most powerful energy possible, the Sun," argued Peter Lemmon, another YouTuber.