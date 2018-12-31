A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Sussex has revealed that abstaining from alcohol in the month of January could help people in multifarious manners which includes gaining more energy, saving money and acquiring better skin health. The research report also revealed that a 'Dry January' will also help people drink less in the coming months.

The study led by Dr Richard de Visser, a psychologist at the Sussex University made this conclusion after analyzing the drinking pattern of 800 people who had a dry January in 2018. The research report also revealed that these people who abstained alcohol in January used to drink less even in August.

As per the study report, drinking days fell on an average of 4.3 to 3.3 when people skipped alcohol in January. It should be also noted that the units consumed per drinking day fell dropped on average from 8.6 to 7.1, and the frequency of being drunk got reduced to 3.4 per month to 2.1 per month on average.

"The simple act of taking a month off alcohol helps people drink less in the long term: by August people are reporting one extra dry day per week. There are also considerable immediate benefits: nine in ten people save money, seven in ten sleep better and three in five loose weight. Interestingly, these changes in alcohol consumption have also been seen in the participants who didn't manage to stay alcohol-free for the whole month - although they are a bit smaller. This shows that there are real benefits to just trying to complete Dry January," said de Visser, Eurekalert.org reports.

As per experts, staying alcohol-free for 31 days will make people realize that alcohol is not very much necessary to have fun, relax and to socialize. Controlling the urge to drink in January will help people to make better drinking choices in the rest of the year, and it will make people feel more energetic.

A few days back, another study conducted by researchers from the Department of Clinical Biochemistry at Copenhagen University Hospital and the Department of Clinical Medicine has found that people will suffer high cholesterol levels after Christmas and New Year celebrations. The research report also added that rich food intake along with high-calorie drinks like alcohol is the main reason behind the elevated cholesterol levels.