Pregnancy is one of the most significant moments in a woman's life hence it is essential to treat the mother in you with the same care and love. Incorporating the right products in your skin care regimen is essential to avoid summer skin problems like prickly heat, heat rashes, stretched skin, and stretch marks.

Hema Divakar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gyneacologist says: "Many expectant and new mothers tend to ignore their skin care needs. During and after pregnancy, the skin is vulnerable to rashes, breakouts, and dryness. Using products infused with the power of herbs help moisturize, soothe, and heal the skin. "

She suggested some tips:

* It is advisable to use products that contain ingredients like Sesame Oil, Aloe Vera, Cocoa Butter, Almond Oil, and Lavender Oil

* Expectant mothers should consume food high in healthy fats as it helps hydrate and repair damaged skin.

* To reduce stress during pregnancy, engage in activities like a post-natal massage, get adequate sleep, and benefit from aromatherapy to calm your mind.

Shruthi M Hegde, Ayurveda expert, The Himalaya Drug Company, suggests a few effective ways to help retain your skin wellness:

* During summer, it's important to moisturize your skin daily to lock in the moisture. Using body creams infused with herbs and natural fragrances is an added benefit, as it soothes and helps relax your mind.

* Use a massage oil to massage the skin, as it improves blood circulation, tones skin, and helps get good sleep.

* Choose body butters which help moisturize the skin more effectively than lotions, keeping the skin nourished and hydrated for longer.

* Opt for anti-rash creams specially formulated for expectant and new mothers. Apart from protecting the skin and soothing the rashes, they help in reducing itching and bacterial infections.

* When you initially start breastfeeding, you may experience sore nipples. Look for a nipple care butter infused with Virgin Coconut Oil, which protects the skin from cracks and fissures.

* Avoid using hot water for your shower as it opens the pores. Instead, opt for lukewarm water.

* Don't forget to drink at least 2 liters of fluids daily to stay hydrated and moisturize your skin regularly. (IANS)