Eminent scientist K. Sivan was on Wednesday appointed as the new Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Currently the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Center in Thiruvananthapuram, Sivan will succeed A.S. Kiran Kumar and have a three year term as the ISRO chief. The position also entails him as Secretary of the Department of Space, which works under the Indian Prime Minister directly.

The appointment of Sivan, who is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and has contributed significantly in PSLV, GSLV and GSLV Mk-Ill vehicle design, was cleared by the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC).

Sivan graduated from Madras Institute of Technology in Aeronautical Engineering in 1980. He took his ME in Aerospace Engineering from IISc, Bangalore in 1982. Subsequently, he completed his PhD in Aerospace engineering from IIT-Bombay in 2006.(IANS)