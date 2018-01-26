Singtel confirms the launch of the cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 3 on February 9. The LTE smartwatches will be available in three colour options: stainless steel, Hermès edition and ceramic.

The telco has not yet announced price details but plans are expected to start at US$10 per month. Singtel did not further provide any more details about the new offering at press time. For starters, the cellular watch allows users to send and receive calls and texts from their device.

Apple's web store will also be offering pre-orders for the cellular smartwatch in Singapore starting February 2 and delivery starts on February 9. A one-time purchase will cost buyers S$598 for the 38mm variant and S$648 for the 42mm variant.

In January, SG Apple Times spotted listings of the LTE Apple Watch 3 on the IMDA database which were later removed. The reported A1889 model is the 38mm cellular watch while the A1891 is the 42mm. Singtel refused to confirm the information back then.

The regular Apple Watch Series 3 have become available in Singapore since September 2017 but much to the disappointment of the anticipating consumers, the Wi-Fi variant was the only available watch.

Currently, Singtel offers non-contract Fitbit Blaze Fitness Wristband for US$318 and Samsung Gear S3 Frontier LTE, which has been sold out at the time of writing. There is no word from StarHub, M1 and other carriers if they would offer the cellular Apple Watch Series 3 anytime soon.