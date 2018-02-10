A SingPost employee was dismissed by the company for throwing away returned letters and direct mails into the dustbin.

According to reports, a spokesperson from SingPost said that the incident happened at a condominium on Wednesday, February 7. He referred to this incident as a serious failure of duty and said that they did not condone this, so they dismissed the postman.

A recently uploaded video showed that the video taker was confronting the culprit and asking the reason behind such irresponsible actions.

He said that he is not a resident of Singapore and came from China. Every day he has over 2,600 letterboxes.

When he confronted the postman for the wrongdoing, that man also mentioned that he was supposed to visit a doctor, as he hurt his leg. However, the postman apologised to the man for what he has done.

Later, SingPost thanked the man who brings the light to this illegal activity. They also apologised to the residents for such inconvenience and said that they have recovered the mails and started to process them.