In what has turned out to be one relationship turning sour, Rihanna has recently filed a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty and his business partner for exploiting her name and ripping the benefits of it to get rich.

RiRi claims that her father along with Moses Perkins, have created an entertainment company called, Fenty Entertainment, and have been acting as her agents to solicit businesses. "Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf," said one of the representatives of Rihanna.

The "What's my name?" singer claims that the two men have egregiously and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties and the public that their company, Fenty Entertainment, LLC, is affiliated with Rihanna, and has the authority to act on her behalf."

Fenty Entertainment allegedly has booked concerts without the singer's authoritisation and has solicited "millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties," said the suit filed in the U.S. District court in Los Angeles. To be more specific, the suit cites that singer's father has made three bookings, including a $15 million tour in Latin America and two concerts at Staples center in Los Angeles and T-Mobile arena for $400,000 each. In both the cases the singer refused to be associated.

The suit accuses that the two were trying to rip the benefit of Rihanna's hard earned money and the recognition and goodwill associated with her last name and her Fenty brand of products. Rihanna's make up line Fenty Beauty that was started in 2017 claims that her father along with his partner made false advertisements using the singer's name and tried to invade her privacy. As per the US trademark records, the "Love the way you lie" singer has trademark over the name Fenty.