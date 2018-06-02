The famous Singaporean singer and songwriter JJ Lin is going to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 18 and 19 as a part of his world tour. The concert organizers Unusual Entertainment confirmed the news through a Facebook post on Thursday, May 31.

People who are eagerly waiting to see countries one of the top singer Lin to perform live can book their tickets on Sports Hub website from June 16. JJ Lin Sanctuary World Tour tickets are priced at S$348, S$288, S$228 and S$148. Organizers said that Lin fans can also collect their tickets from all Singapore Post outlets islandwide and Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office.

In January 2018, the 37-year-old Lin announced that his sanctuary tour, which is named after his new song from his last album Message in a Bottle, will include 16 places such as Shenzhen Zhengzhou, Dalian, Beijing, Wuhan, Chongqing, Changsha, Chengdu, Tianjin, Jinan, Nanjing, Hefei, Nanning, Kuala Lumpur and his own country Singapore.

He started the tour from Shanghai, China, where he performed in two shows and was companied by Canadian musician David Foster.

The three times Golden Melody Award winner Lin started his professional music career in 2003. Apart from his cultural journey, he is known as the tourist ambassador for Singapore. Lim was involved in an anti-drugs event in Taiwan as an ambassador and the theme song of that event was "Baby Baby" from his album Westside.