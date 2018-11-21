In a recent interview with Heat World, Ed Sheeran responded to tweets from fans and answered them in his unique quirky style. Among the tweets, one fan's question has the singer hinting at a possible collaboration with BTS in the future.

The 27-year-old singer answered a fan's question that read as "I want BTS x Ed Sheeran but when will they ever". Ed Sheeran answered to the tweet saying that "I actually wrote a song that I think they might be messing with. I heard this the other day. I don't know. I really like BTS though, I don't know".

Ed Sheeran has expressed his appreciation for the boy band on various occasions. When BTS released their latest album "Love Yourself: Answer" and single "IDOL" in August, Sheeran took to Instagram to pass on a congratulatory message to BTS.

BTS boy band has been making history by venturing heights where no other K-pop has before. Their peppy singles like "DNA", "Fake Love", "IDOL" and epic collaborations like "MIC Drop" and "Waste it on me" with Steve Aoki has catapulted the boy band as the sought after K-Pop band for collaborations.

Ed Sheeran is known as the lyrical mastermind behind hits like "Perfect", "Shape of You" and "Thinking Out Loud". Rumours are rife that Ed Sheeran has penned a song that BTS is "messing with". Ever since the subtle hint from Ed Sheeran, BTS ARMY has taken to social media handles to express their views on the same. While a majority of fans have been posting congratulatory messages, there is an influx of memes too expressing the fans insecurity over the alleged rumour hoping for it to become official.

The ARMY is eagerly waiting for a confirmation from ED Sheeran and BTS. See Ed Sheeran's hint below: