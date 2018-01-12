Canadian singer Celine Dion will perform in Singapore for the first time on July 3 and 4 this year.

Dion, 48, will enthrall the crowds at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom, she said in a Facebook post on Friday.

"I'll be back in Tokyo and Macao after 10 years, and I will also have the pleasure to visit for the first time ever Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Manila and Bangkok!," according to her post.

The ticket prices are likely to be announced at a later date.

The award-winning singer is the fourth highest-paid woman in music, earning about $42 million, according to Forbes.

She took a break from her Las Vegas residency following the death of her husband Rene Angelil in January 2016.

Dion has won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Album for Falling Into You (1996), and Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for My Heart Will Go On (1998), according to the Recording Academy website.

She won her first Grammy in 1992 for her duet of "Beauty And The Beast" with Bryson.

Dion lends her support to a variety of charities, often donating proceeds from her shows to good causes. Dion has supported charities including UNICEF, Opportunity Village and Children's Hospital Boston, among others.