World's first blockchain asset validation and AI drivencrypto trading infrastructure, Spiking, has successfully completed a second private sale in its initial token offering. New token buyers include funds like CRC Capital, Mars Blockchain, Jove Capital, as well as prominent investors Dr William Nguyen, Rune Evensen and James Sowers.

Singapore's first stock tracking app, Spiking, which is a platform that allows traders to find whales and follow their cryptocurrency trades, is also a popular award-winning financial-technology trading app. It is now building a solution to track trades of cryptocurrency "whales" or holders of substantial crypto assets.

The vote of confidence in Spiking's market transition from equities to cryptocurrencies is also similarly reflected in Spiking's soldout private token sale, coming on the back of a successfully conducted second funding equity round at Series Pre-A.

This milestone is important as a strong validation that traditional equity investors are increasingly interested in diversifying their portfolios to include cryptocurrencies and the company is able to support both markets. It is working with a customer base of more than 180,000 traditional investors, providing them with a channel of entry into the cryptocurrency markets.

Dr Clemen Chiang, CEO of Spiking said, "We are thankful for the huge momentum in sales of Spiking's tokens even in currently depressed market conditions. Buyers see that we are actively developing the solution and are excited about the part we will play in the bright future of the cryptocurrency markets."

Spiking has more deals and developmental progress planned in the pipeline as it prepares for the public sale in the fourth quarter. Spiking is supported by a strong technical team, with Dr William H. Nguyen, as Chief Blockchain Architect. Dr Nguyen was also the Chief Crypto Architect of GIFTO, one of the fastest selling ICOs in Asia.