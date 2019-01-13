Singapore's very own shuttler, Loh Kean Yew stunned the world after he defeated two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan 21-19, 21-18 to claim Thailand Masters title on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Loh claimed the first two points in the first game but the Chinese legend Lin showed how experienced player he is and minimized the lead. However, Loh was so determined to take the first game that he shocked the audience after he beat the five-time world champion 21-19.

The 46-minute long final match between Loh and Lin ended after the Singapore star took the advantage of having three match points and finally beat one of the greatest shuttlers of all time 21-18. The world No 125, Loh not only won the title but also bagged US$11,250 winner's cheque.

Prior to Loh's win over the world No 13 Lin, he defeated four Chinese players in early rounds. He also took victory over Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu-wei, world No 29 in the quarter-final match and beat 30th-ranked Frenchman Brice Leverdez in the semi-finals.

After achieving the title he said during the interview that he was honoured to play against a legend like Lin and felt happier after his win.

He also added that "He is very experienced and he caught a lot of my shots and it wasn't easy to stay patient against him. I tried to use my youth to my advantage, to try and outrun him, but of course, I am also very tired."

In 2018, Loh won Mongolia International Series against Indonesian ace Andre Marteen. In 2017, he defeated compatriot Ryan Ng Zin Rei to claim OUE Singapore International title, which he first clinched in 2014.