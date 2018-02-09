Singaporean audience and supporters of short track speed skater Cheyenne Goh, who decided to participate in 2018 Winter Olympics and became Republic's first Winter Olympian, can watch her live on TV on February 17.

Eleven Sports, the online streaming provider announced on Thursday, Feb 8, that they have signed a last-minute deal with Denstu, the international advertising, public relations, stockholding company, which has exclusive broadcast rights for the Summer and Winter Olympics in 22 Asian countries until 2024.

According to the recent agreement, from February 9 to 25, Eleven Sports will provide the live coverage of 2018 Winter Olympics. So, the Singaporeans now have a chance to witness women's 1,500m short track speed skating event in Pyeongchang next Saturday, where Goh will be competing to create history for Singapore.

Earlier after a long discussion, a group of commercial media companies called Mediacorp has not agreed on a price with Dentsu.

After signing the recent deal, Eleven Sports will broadcast the Winter Games through its smartphone app, including television and online portal.

Okto, a television channel in Singapore, will also carry a live telecast daily from 9 pm to midnight.

Singapore residents who want to follow the Winter Olympics events for free can be registered with Eleven (elevensports.sg), to receive live updates.

Facebook pages such as Singapore Ice Skating Association (Sisa) will provide updates on Winter Olympics, as the President Sonja Chong said that people can follow Sisa's Facebook page to receive regular news from Pyeongchang.

The 71-year-old Singapore Snowboarding and Skiing Association president Low Teo Ping said that 2018 Winter Olympics will expose another area of sports to the Singaporeans and help to raise awareness of winter sports also.

According to reports, Singtel's chief executive officer (consumer Singapore), Yuen Kuan Moon mentioned that they are happy to know that Eleven Sports has finally managed to secure broadcast rights and allowed their clients to receive all the exciting action at Pyeongchang.

Eleven Sports Singapore managing director, Shalu Wasu said that they are extremely happy to provide live coverage for free so that all Singaporeans can enjoy our comprehensive, multi-platform coverage of the Games.