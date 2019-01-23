Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen stated on Wednesday that the injured actor Aloysius Pang's condition has deteriorated as doctors put him under artificial support for his lungs, kidneys and heart.

Dr Ng said in a Facebook post that surgeons and medical staff at New Zealand's Waikato Hospital, are doing all they can to keep up the support and improve the condition of Corporal First Class (NS) Pang, who is now warded in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The 28-year-old CFC (NS) Peng was carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer at Waiouru Training Area where he sustained injuries to his chest and abdomen areas.

After he was admitted to the hospital, on Saturday evening, January 19 he underwent abdominal surgery and on Monday, January 21 doctors conducted a follow-up operation, which was successful said Ministry of Defence (MINDEF). But on Wednesday, MINDEF confirmed that the Singapore actor needed another surgery, as his condition became worse.

As told by Dr NG, he had talked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital's chief of trauma and acute care surgery Teo Li Tserng, who had flown to New Zealand, to get the update about the actor's situation and Dr Tan told him "surgeons and staff at the Waikato Hospital – a regional trauma centre – are doing all they possibly can to keep up the support and improve his condition"

He added, "This rapport is useful and I told Dr Teo to convey Singapore's appreciation to the doctors and staff there for their untiring efforts and to let us know if there is anything else they need to help CFC (NS), Pang."