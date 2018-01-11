Food and beverage maker BreadTalk Group on Wednesday priced its S$100 million worth of 4 percent notes due January 17, 2023.

The notes will be issued at an issue price of 100 percent of the principal amount.

The notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4 percent per annum, payable semiannually in arrear, it said in a regulatory filing.

The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the issuer and shall at all times rank pari passu without any preference or priority among themselves, and pari passu with all other unsecured obligations of the issuer.

The net proceeds arising from the issue of the notes will be used by any company within the group for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of existing borrowings, and financing capital expenditure and general working capital, the company said.

The notes are expected to be issued on January 17 and will mature on January 17, 2023.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the notes.

Singapore-listed BreadTalk manufactures and retails a variety of food, bakery, and confectionery products. The company also offers franchising opportunities and operates internationally.

Shares in the company rose 0.6 percent at S$1.65 on the Singapore Exchange. The stock has gained 48 percent in an year.