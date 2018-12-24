Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has ranked 18th in the Financial Times' latest ranking of Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programmes worldwide.

In 2017, the university was in the 30th position but this year it jumps straight to the 18th position and defeated other national universities such as National University of Singapore Business School and Singapore Management University.

After the huge achievement, NTU's Nanyang Business School (NBS) makes the Nanyang EMBA as Singapore's top programme wholly offered by a national university. Earlier in January 2018, NBS moved up two spots to 22nd place in Financial Times' global MBA ranking.

In 2017, Nanyang EMBA programme witnessed an increase in its average alumni salary to US$271,154, up from US$256,201 and the graduates have also reported a 51 per cent increase in average salary, from their pre-EMBA salary to their salary three years after graduation, up from 35 per cent.

As per a news release, published by NTU, Professor Robert Kennedy, the Dean of NBS said, "I am pleased that the FT ranking recognises the value and quality of our EMBA programmes. We have consistently ranked well over the years and the results are a testament to the achievements of our students and staff. To ensure that the Nanyang EMBA remains relevant, we are currently revamping our curriculum to develop executives' agility to lead in the rapidly changing and complex business environment of Industry 4.0.''

The program offers strong thought leadership and diversity of the Nanyang EMBA students offers a rich experience for collaboration and the sharing of knowledge, ideas and experiences. The business school admits about 40 participants from 15 nationalities for Nanyang EMBA programme every year and the program is taught by an international faculty with extensive business experience in management and consulting at major global organisations.

Darryl Tan, Head of Transportation & Logistics, Asia Pacific, ABN-AMRO Bank and Nanyang EMBA alumnus said that this program, which made the business school as one of the top academy in the nation, "created an excellent framework for professional and self-development. The academic programme is rigorous and relevant, and the exceptional quality of the faculty kept our cohort constantly engaged and challenged. I definitely benefitted from the diversity in cultures and experiences of the class, which injected vibrancy and enriched the learning journey."