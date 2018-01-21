A Singaporean woman was arrested on January 20, Saturday for her suspicious involvement in a car theft case at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, which is located in Orchard Road.

According to a statement made by local police, a 63-year-old woman, probably an oncologist from that hospital had lodged a complaint, when she could not find her car at the hospital premises on Friday at around 4 pm.

The statement also included that the police officers from Tanglin Police Division took immediate action and found the BMW car within 30 minutes, which was abandoned in Scotts Road, near Newton MRT station.

By analyzing footages from CCTV, police identified the suspect who is a 42-year-old woman, a patient of that hospital. However, on Saturday at around 11 am officers arrested her from Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong in East Coast Road.

According to reports, at around 2 pm on Friday, the doctor drove her car to hospital's Basement 2 for parking. When she couldn't find a place to park her car, she left her car at the side with keys.

At around 3.45 pm the victim came back to car parking area and found that her vehicle was not there. Then valet service staff member told her that a woman drove her car out of the building.

Police are still investigating the case and interrogating the suspect. If authority finds her guilty then the convicted will face a jail term of up to seven years with fine.

As mentioned in the statement, to avoid such incidents in future, police has asked people to follow some steps such as the park in well-lit areas, installation of anti-theft alarm and lock all vehicle doors and wind up all windows when the vehicle is parked, even if it is for a short while.

They also said that before leaving the vehicle, people should look around once for any suspicious character and if they find any note down the physical characteristics, then make the call to the nearest police station.