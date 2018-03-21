The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Wednesday revealed that a Singaporean woman has been arrested for trafficking three soft guns and pellets via Woodlands Checkpoint.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that the seized guns and pellets were found in the car-boot of a Singapore-registered car. The vehicle was driven by the Singapore woman herself, and she was found to be alone with no companion. The name of the arrested woman has not been revealed by the authorities.

In Singapore, possessing soft guns or any other firing machines which shoot pellets using compressed gas is punishable under the Arms and Explosives Act. However, people are allowed to possess them with valid licenses and strict regulatory measures. People who possess guns like these without a license will get a fine of up to S$5,000 and an imprisonment for up to three years.

In this case, the Singaporean woman has allegedly imported arms and ammunition without a proper license. If the woman is found guilty, she may face a jail term of up to three years and a fine up to S$10,000.

Smuggling via Woodlands Checkpoint is opted by people though authorities are continuously conducting routine checks and raids. On October 2017, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) seized one kilogram of heroin from a Malaysia-registered motorcycle at Woodlands Checkpoint. After the raid, the authorities revealed that the seized drugs are worth S$106,000.

Recently, on February 26, 2018, Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority seized thousands of chewing tobacco packets along with 121 living birds from a Malaysian tourist bus. After the incident, authorities asked the public not to purchase or use illegal tobacco products.