After getting a feeling that she is neglected continuously by her husband, a Singaporean woman lied to police that she has been kidnapped and brought to China. Veronica Tay Ting Ting, the 25-year-old woman claimed that she was abducted by three men on August 20, 2015.

The woman also pleaded guilty of misappropriating $1,429 in November while working as a sales assistant at a Triumph store at One KM Mall in Tanjong Katong Road. After pleading guilty to two charges; criminal breach of trust and orally informing false statement to a public servant, the court fined her $5000.

During the hearing, Eric Hu, the deputy public prosecutor said that the act of Tay has led to the wastage of public resources.

After the judgment, Tay who made full restitution will serve a default imprisonment of five weeks in jail, as she did not have money to pay the fine.

Details of the incident

On August 20, 2015, Tay went for a smoke break during her work, but never returned to office. At around 11.45 AM, Tay messaged her husband, Thong Meng Fie asking sorry, and added that he should take care of himself in the future. Later, Tay messaged him several times stating that she has been drugged and is being detained by an unknown man. A panicked Thong Men Fie got panicked and he soon alerted the police.

Later, when the Police interviewed Tay on August 29, she gave a statement which was nothing less than cinematic. Tay told police that while she was smoking outside her office on August 20, three men drove a car towards her, and quickly, one person inside the car pulled her into the vehicle. According to Tay, one among the kidnapper covered her mouth and switched off her mobile phone.

The three men later reached Changi airport and they took her to Ningbo, China. After keeping her captive for five days, she was finally released on August 27, and on the same date, she reached Singapore.

After checking the CCTV footage from Changi airport and Tay's workplace, the police found out that her claims are absurd. When confronted Tay again with the findings, she broke down, and confessed that the kidnap drama was staged after she faced regular neglect from her husband.