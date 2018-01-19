A Singapore court has jailed a 22-year-old student for a month after he was convicted for attacking a taxi driver. The accused Jason Ang Li Jie, along with two others, was found guilty of pushing 49-year-old driver Choo Beng Heng at Block 298 Yio Chu Kang Road on June 8, 2016.

During the court hearing, it was revealed that Ang was in a Honda Civic, along with his friends, which was parked along a one-way lane at Serangoon Gardens. When one of the passengers opened the door to get down, he almost hit Choo's taxi, which was driving past.

Following this close encounter, Choo reportedly pulled down his window and asked the 26-year-old driver Dickson Goh Teck Long to watch out. Teck got down from his vehicle and started hurling abuses at him. However, Choo chose not to involve himself and drove away.

However, the Honda city followed him and when he got down, Ang, Teck and another guy jumped out of the vehicle and allegedly started beating him, which left him grievously injured.

After the accused fled the scene, Choo pressed the emergency button of the taxi. He was soon rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for several fractures and bruises on the right side of his chest.

Road rage cases are dealt with severely in Singapore. Ang Li Jie could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000. His fellow accused have also received jail terms. He was the third one in the case to be sentenced.