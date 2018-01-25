Popular Singaporean singer and song-writer Stephanie Sun has just shared a good news with her fans. She is soon to become the mother of a second child. The news of her pregnancy was revealed on January 25, Thursday, via her Twitter and Facebook pages.

The 39-year-old artist shared the news in a humorous way, saying that she has become as fat as two people. She also alluded to the Chinese idiom that refers to being different from how one usually is.

That Stephanie is pregnant was also confirmed by her record label Universal Music Group and Make Music, her entertainment production and management company.

They released a joint statement which said, "We would appreciate if fans and media alike can give (Sun) and her family the privacy they enjoy. At the same time, we thank everyone for your concern and well wishes as we count down to the arrival of the baby!"

Sun is married to Indonesian-born Dutch man Nadim Van Des Ros since May 2011. She also has a son who was born in October 2012. She is known majorly for her albums 'Stephanie', 'My desired Happiness', 'Kepler', 'It's Time', etc.

Stephanie was also the victim of a hoax death news in October 2017. After reports emerged that she had died in an accident while performing at the Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, the singer took to her Twitter account to rubbish the false claims.

To the relief of her fans, she said, "Oi what's going on. I'm alive."