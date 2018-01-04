A 53-year-old Singapore, who went for a vacation along with his family, was injured in a traffic accident in Taiwan after he was thrown out of the cab. Reports said that he has ruptured his liver due to the accident. The family intended to travel from Taipei to Taichung.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the Singaporean family met with the accident on Dec 20, 2017, at the intersection of Lingang Road and Sanmei Road near Gaomei Wetlands, Taichung.

The victim, who has been identified as Wang, went for a seven-day vacation to Taiwan along with his wife, son, and parents-in-laws on Dec 17.

The family was on board a seven-seater cab to Taichung's tourist spot, the Gaomei Wetlands and Wang was seated on the rightmost rear passenger seat. Report said that a trailer car collided with the right rear end of the cab and the 53-year-old man flung out of the car by the impact of the collision. The incident took place just 15 minutes away from their destination.

Wang's family had immediately informed an ambulance and he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Kuang Tien General Hospital. The doctors said that Wang had broken three of his ribs, suffered a broken right femur, and ruptured his liver. However, he is reportedly in a stable condition now following treatment procedures.

Wang said that he is still traumatised by the incident. He added that he had been asleep but was jolted awake by the collision. "By the time I woke up, I was already thrown out of the cab," he told AsiaOne.

"There was a cut on my forehead and blood all over my face," he added. "My whole body was in pain."

Wang also said: "Luckily the ambulance arrived in time to send me to the hospital for treatment, or the consequences could have been dire."

This latest incident is the second reported deadly traffic accident involving Singaporeans in January 2018 that took place overseas.

On Jan 3, Four Singaporeans were killed and five other Malaysians were injured in a multi-vehicle accident at the Lukut-Sepang junction near Port Dickson in Malaysia.

On Dec 22, three Singaporeans were killed and one was severely injured in a head-on collision in the United States. One day before this, another Singaporean reportedly died while travelling in South Africa with her sister. Reports said that her sister was also injured in the incident. Another Singaporean was killed in a New Zealand traffic accident on Dec 11.

On New Year's Eve, a motorcycle accident in Thailand also claimed the lives of two Singaporeans making the total number of victims up to seven in December 2017.