Two Singaporeans, including a woman, met with an accident in Thailand on New Year's Eve. The 27-year-old man, who has been identified as Ng Yong Sing, died at the spot, while the 22-year-old woman, who was accompanying him, was injured in the crash.

According to reports, Vanalyn Png, who was a student at Singapore Polytechnic, was taken to hospital and she is believed to be in the Intensive Care Unit.

The accident took place near Thailand's southern Phatthalung province on Sunday afternoon. Several photos of the incident that were circulated on social media showed a wrecked Singapore-registered motorcycle. The paramedics were also seen examining the body in a ditch by the road.

Reports suggested that the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok is providing consular assistance in this case.

This latest incident is the fourth reported deadly traffic accident involving Singaporeans in December 2017 that took place overseas.

On Dec 22, three Singaporeans were killed and one was severely injured in a head-on collision in the United States. One day before this, another Singaporean reportedly died while travelling in South Africa with her sister. Reports said that her sister was also injured in the incident. Another Singaporean was killed in a New Zealand traffic accident on Dec 11.