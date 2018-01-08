A 63-year-old Singaporean man was arrested by Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau for the suspected trafficking of new psychoactive substances during an early morning raid at a hotel along Geylang Road. The authorities have also seized about 250g of a substance, which is believed to be tobacco stained with new psychoactive substances.

On Monday, CNB said in a press release that new psychoactive substances produce the same or similar effects as controlled drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine and heroin.

The authorities said that the chemical compunds added to the drugs are unknown. However, they have warned that it ause serious health problems such as severe intoxication, seizures, renal failure and even death.

CNB said that the preliminary investigations have showed that the man would contaminate the tobacco with other substances including thinner and contact cement. Once done, he would repack them into plastic packets and disguise them as normal tobacco for sale.

During the raid, the authorities have also found a bottle of rubbing alcohol, numerous tobacco labels, a weighing scale, rolling papers and a printer. According to reports, the man was staying there with his wife, 49-year-old foreign national.

"In this case, products such as thinner and contact cement often carry labels warning about possible poisoning from its ingestion, inhalation or consumption,"the press release added.

The investigations into the suspect's drug activities are still going on.