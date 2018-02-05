The teen from Singapore, Kyra Poh has added another feather on her hat as she bagged two gold medals at 2018 Wind Games on Sunday, February 4 at Girona in Spain.

The promising indoor-skydiver from Singapore, Kyra scored 547.80 points altogether in four rounds to claim the solo freestyle title for the second time after 2017.

The defending champion has defeated 12 other competitors to achieve the title. Kyra also participated in the solo speed category but unfortunately finished in fifth.

The 15-year-old Kyra took part in four-way speed event with her childhood friend and compatriot Choo Yi Xuan, along with Polish pair Josh Ruiz-Velasco and Andrzej Soltyk.

As this category requires to finish the diving sequence of all the participants from one team in the fastest time possible, Kyra's team clocked 285.625 seconds to achieve gold.

After winning two gold medals, Kyra said that she was under pressure since she is the defending champion in the freestyle category and the level of this competition was quite high this time. However, in both situation, she somehow managed to defend her gold medal.

The young skydiver said she knew that their team with Andrzej and Josh, two fastest male indoor skydiving pairing in the world, would be the most amazing team in the competition. The same team made their debut in a competition at Lyon in January, where they won gold.

Another Singaporean, 16-year-old Yi Xuan has made her debut in the tournament. She achieved fourth place in the solo freestyle and tenth position in the solo speed category.