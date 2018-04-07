At least 13 people, including 12 Singaporean nationals, were injured and one Malaysian died in a bus crash on the Karak-Kuala Lumpur Expressway in Malaysia on Saturday.

A Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said it received a distress call at about 3.30 pm regarding an accident that involved a bus and a lorry. Following the call, an engine from the Selayang Fire and Rescue station was then sent to the scene.

"The accident involved 12 Singapore nationals and two locals. All the injured were sent to Selayang Hospital for treatment," the spokesperson told Bernama.

Malaysia media reported that the tour bus was on its way back to Singapore from Genting Highlands. At about 6.30 pm, Astro Radio Traffic said that the accident was "causing a bad jam in both directions".

The authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.