The Malaysian police have arrested seven men for their suspected involvement in the kidnapping case of a Singaporean vegetable trader in Gelang Patah in southern Johor and currently investigated under the Kidnapping Act and the Firearms Act.

As per the reports by Malaysian Insight news website, Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Mohd Kader said that these suspects were arrested after the family of the kidnapped person gave the ransom of RM1 million (S$330,000).

The trader, who is in his 50s was kidnapped by these suspects on January 27 and the family of the unnamed businessman paid the ransom on January 31. The reports also added that the man was released a day later.

During the process of the arrest, the officials seized several weapons as well as part of the ransom money.

An anonymous source told Malaysian Insight that the police started their operation to track those alleged culprits soon after the officials were alerted to the release of the victim.

Johor police and a special unit from police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur conducted the two days operation and arrested the suspects on Friday and Saturday last week.