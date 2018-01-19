A 37-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at the Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan for carrying nearly 3 kg of stimulant drugs in his suitcase, Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun reported on Wednesday. According to reports, the estimated street value of the drugs is 190 million yen (S$2.26 million).

Reports said that the man, who has been identified as Bahktier Awal, was a cleaner by profession. Japanese authorities said that he had arrived at Kansai Airport from India on Dec 21 last year.

Bahktier has partially denied the charges. He admitted that he knew there were illegal items hidden in his suitcase, but he did not know that they were drugs. The cleaning worker added that he was instructed by a male acquaintance to deliver the suitcase to a home in Osaka.

The Japan police said the investigations are still going on. Possession of drugs may result in a prison sentence of between one and 10 years and also a fine of up to 5 million yen in Japan.