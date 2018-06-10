The Singapore Police Force has appealed for information about a 14-year-old girl, who went missing from Hougang Mall on Friday night, June 8.

The missing child, Valerie Yoong Hui Xuan was last seen at the mall, which was located at 90 Hougang Ave 10 on Friday at about 8.15pm.

The police asked all the citizen to help them to find the missing minor. If anyone has any information about the child or want to provide their assistance to solve the missing case then they can contact the police through the hotline number 1800-255-0000 or via online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information received from any person will be kept strictly confidential.

There are several similar incidents take place in the neighbouring countries. As reports stated that between 2014 and 2015 almost 4000 children, aged between 6 to 18 years, went missing in Malaysia.

The reports published by the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children showed that in Australia an estimated 25,000 young people are reported missing every year. In India, the number is 96,000, while in US, more than 465,000 reports of missing children were filled in 2016.

Even though in Singapore the missing ratio is less than other countries, there are some initial steps that people should follow after they found that their child has gone missing.

1) Go to any police service counter and file the missing report immediately.

2) Family members of the missing child should provide the name, date of birth, height, weight and other required description about the child to the police.

3) A recent photo of the missing child would be helpful to find the person.

4) Tell the police when the child was last seen and from where he or she went missing with approximate time.