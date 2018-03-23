At least 15 people were injured after a yacht caught fire at the One degree 15 Marina in Sentosa Cove on Thursday in Singapore. Channel NewsAsia reported that three, including an infant, were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for burn injuries. However, the other 12 were taken to SGH and National University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the fire at around 4.30 pm. The yacht was anchored at a fuel dock at the marina. According to Channel NewsAsia, some people were onboard the yacht when it caught fire.

SCDF said that the members of the in-house emergency response team managed the fire using three hosereels. Later, the SCDF officers arrived and extinguished the fire with the help of two waterjets.

Reports said that some members of the in-house emergency response team were also affected due to the fire and were a part of the 12 taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

William Ng, a chef from nearby restaurant Quayside Isle, told Channel NewsAsia that he was about to start working when someone in the restaurant shouted about the fire at about 4 pm.

"I turned around and saw quite a huge smoke and a fire ... it all happened for like 15 to 20 minutes," Ng told Channel NewsAsia. The 32-year-old chef also took a video and posted it on Facebook.

The Facebook video showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky from the marina. Ng said that the SCDF officers arrived on scene within five to 10 minutes of the incident.

Meanwhile, another video clip that went viral on Telegram app showed a boat on fire. In the background, a person can be seen running away from the burning yacht.

The police said that they are still investigating the cause of the fire.