Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers seized more than 1,000 cartons and 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in two different incidents that took place on Thursday, November 29.

An officer at Woodlands Checkpoint notices something unusual after he saw the scanned images of a lorry, which has a Malaysia registration plate at around 5.45 pm on Thursday. But, reports says that the lorry was not supposed to carry any goods.

When the ICA officials searched the suspicious lorry, which was entering Singapore, they found 961 cartons and 117 packets of illegal cigarettes, which were hidden in the roof panels of the lorry.

Almost two hours later, officers spotted another Malaysia-registered car which was also entering Singapore at around 7.15 pm. During the search, the officers discovered 119 cartons and 298 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes from the rear undercarriage and the door panel.

In a Facebook post, ICA stated, "The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent any attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband."

However, the Singapore Customs is investigating both cases.