A dead body of an elderly man was found in Tampines flat after another resident of the same building noticed a strange smell, which led her to the blood dripping from her apartment ceiling on Tuesday, January 29.

The 62-year-old, female resident of the apartment noticed weird smell first. Later she found that blood-like liquid was dripping from her ceiling in her master bedroom.

The woman, who would like to address her as Jamilah asked her son-in-law to call the police, as she suspected that it was the blood which was dripping from the ceiling.

The police were alerted to the incident, which took place at Block 440 Tampines Street 43 at around 8.43 am. As told by the police when they reached the location, the officers found a motionless body of a 77-year-old man in a residential unit in the block. After the paramedics checked the body, they pronounced him dead.

As per the Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, a neighbour said that he did not see the deceased in the past few days. He also added that he did not suspect any unusual behaviour as the elderly man was quite unsocial and used to be at home only in the evenings.

However, the police said that they have classified the case as unnatural death. The investigation is ongoing.