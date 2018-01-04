A Trans-Cab taxi hit a 56-year-old woman in Singapore, leading to her death, on Thursday, January 4. The accident occurred along Dorset Road after 12 pm.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) was alerted about the incident at around 12.50 pm, after which they went to the scene. According to their statement, the Tan Tock Seng Hospital was ready to treat the woman. However, the victim died from her injuries at the hospital.

Reports say that the middle-aged woman was crossing the road when the taxi hit her. This happened near a zebra crossing. Eye-witnesses said that the victim was covered in a pool of blood and lying motionless before being taken to the hospital, as reported by Channel News Asia.

Paramedics arrived at the spot in a very short time and immediately tried to resuscitate the woman, according to witness accounts. The identity of the victim is yet to be disclosed. The cab company Trans-Cab is yet to release a statement about this incident.

Even though Singapore is known for its law-abiding citizens, car accidents in the city-state are quite common. Continuous awareness programs and speed restrictions have considerably reduced the number of fatalities due to car crashes in the country. However, every day reports are obtained about people being injured in some sort of road accident, adding to the list of unfortunate victims.