A 33-year-old woman, who assaulted her parents and used vulgar-abusive language when police officers arrived in their house, which is located at Toa Payoh North, was finally sentenced to two-year mandatory treatment order on Wednesday.

The accused, Cheryl Sng Yu Qin snatched the statement paper and tore it up, as her mother was talking to Staff Sergeant Gerald Ng Yong Sheng and explaining the events that took place in May 2017.

Reports stated that during a district court hearing on April 18, 2018, SNG pleaded guilty to three charges that include assaulting her mother, using offensive words on a public servant and obstructing Staff Sergeant from performing his duties.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhongshan told the court that Sng's father, 68, called the police on May 11 at around 6.40 pm when his daughter was having a fight with her 59-year-old mother. Later, when the Staff Sergeant arrived at their house with another police officer and was talking to the Sng's mother to record her statement on what happened, the accused suddenly hit her mother from behind.

When the Staff Sergeant replied asked the accused that what was she doing, Sng immediately replied that she was hitting her mother. Later, when the Staff Sgt Ng tried to calm her down, she started to use abusive him with vulgar language.

On the day of the hearing, the DPP Tan told the court that when asked for personal particulars, Sng refused to provide that and then-Staff Sgt Ng asked her to go to her room to calm down, which she did. But when she heard that the officer was asking her mother to show Sng's personal documents, she came out of her room, took the statement paper and tore it up.

The lawyer of the accused, Muntaz Zainuddin urged for a report to assess Sng's suitability for a mandatory treatment order but he did not give details to the District Judge Ong Hian Sun about the mental condition of his client.

Usually, this punishment is an order requiring an offender to undergo psychiatric treatment for a maximum period of two years. This is targeted at offenders suffering from a treatable underlying psychiatric condition, who are amenable to receiving treatment.

However, accused Sng could face a prison sentence up to two years with a fine up to $5,000. Since she abused a police officer, Sng could have been jailed for up to a year, including a fine up to $5,000.