A Singaporean woman somehow climbed on the roof of an overhead bridge at Yishun Avenue 2 near Khatib MRT Station on Thursday afternoon, June 14. Even though the weird incident caused a huge traffic disturbance in that area but Singapore Civil Defence officers, successfully rescued that woman.

Some photos and videos were shared by the local residents on the social media platform. One of the videos, which captured the entire episode of that incident, has shown that the woman was walking on the roof of that overbridge while wearing a white shirt and three-quarter trouser. Few rescue officers were also captured in that footage, who probably were trying to calm her down and allow them to help her.

However, while one officer engaged the woman in a conversation other officers were preparing their rescue equipment. A huge airbag could be seen in that video that was placed under the overbridge.

Later, an SCDF officer climbed up the covered walkway and finally grabbed the woman by holding her tight. After the officer caught the woman, other officers also assisted in the rescue operation and one of them also climbed up to drag the woman safely.

As mentioned on a Facebook page called ROADS.sg, SCDF said that the rescued woman was taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central, which is hardly three minutes away from the spot.

Police said that they were alerted to the incident at around 4.55 pm. As reported the woman was arrested for attempting suicide.

SMRT Connect app also showed alerts stating that the bus services 169, 883 and 965 for both directions from Yishun Avenue 2 to Yishun Ring Road were diverted for a time being because of the incident. Later, at around 6.15 pm another, the SMRT informed the commuters and the users of their app that bus services had become normal.

As per the Penal Code 306 Abetment of suicide law, "If any person commits suicide, whoever abets the commission of such suicide shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine."