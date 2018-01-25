A 36-year-old woman was arrested by Singapore police on Tuesday for allegedly stealing jewellery worth S$13,500 from multiple shops in Geylang and Little India. In a press release on Wednesday, the police said that the woman committed the crimes between Dec 22 last year and Jan 9 this year.

According to the police, the woman's modus operandi was to approach retail assistants at the jewellery shops and enquire about gold necklaces or bangles. The woman used to try those gold jewellery and distract the retailers. Eventually, the suspect used to leave the shops wearing all those jewellery without paying for them.

Channel NewsAsia reported that the woman sold all the stolen jewellery.

On Thursday, the suspect will be charged in court for theft in dwelling. If she is convicted, the suspect may be jailed for up to seven years.