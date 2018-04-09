Singapore police said that a 31-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl, were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital respectively after a car crash in Sembawang on Sunday evening.

The police added that the accident took place at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive at around 6.45 pm. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

The Straits Times reported that the male driver of the car had skidded and mounted the kerb, crashing into a traffic light control box.

Stomp, the citizen journalism portal, published several photos of the incident that showed the car in a severely damaged condition and the vehicle was stranded next to a tree. A traffic light control box was seen wrecked due to the accident and debris from the vehicle lay on the road.

The police said that the investigations are still going on.