Police said that after they were alerted to a robbery case at Block 133 Simei St 1 on Wednesday, August 15, the officers tracked the 29-year-old alleged robber and arrested him.

The police received a report about the robbery on Wednesday at around 9.20 pm. Police said in the report it was stated that an unknown man entered into the lift with a 53-year-old female victim. After robbing the woman, the unnamed man escaped from the crime scene with her purse.

Police immediately started their investigation and searched for the robber through police cameras. When the officers from Bedok Police Division identified the man, they arrested the robber on the same day in Simei Road at around 10 pm.

However, the police stated that the man will be charged in the court on Friday with robbery under Section 392 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

As per this law, "Whoever commits robbery shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than 2 years and not more than 10 years and shall also be punished with caning with not less than 6 strokes; and if the robbery is committed after 7 p.m. and before 7 a.m. the offender shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than 3 years and not more than 14 years and shall also be punished with caning with not less than 12 strokes.