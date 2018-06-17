Three vehicles collided in BKE on early Sunday, as the drivers were trying to avoid a wild deer, which came in the middle of that road. Police said that this accident caused injuries to a 46-year-old taxi driver, who was taken to the hospital after the incident.

As reported, the police was alerted to the accident that involved a taxi, a car and a motorcycle at around 4.40 am on Sunday. The accident took place in the BKE towards the PIE after Mandai Road exit.

A video of the incident has shown the deer, sitting in the middle of the road while the officials were trying to clear the traffic by directing the road users. The footage also showed one white truck and a yellow rescue van at the location.

As per the reports, a witness said that he saw the wild deer while struggling in the middle of the road and one of the involved vehicles was badly damaged due to the accident.

However, a police investigation is going on.