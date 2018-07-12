The 67-year-old doctor, who faced accusations for molesting and raping a 23-year-old patient, was defended by his wife on Wednesday, July 11 who said that the accused is innocent and she believes that he cannot attempt such criminal activity as he has sexual problems.

The 61-year-old Quek Bee Nar, who is the wife of the accused, Wee Teong Boo, has five children, aged between 20 and 39. As reported, the woman is the director of Wee's Clinic and Surgery, located in Bedok, where the man allegedly molested and raped a 23-year-old woman in 2015.

Earlier, the alleged victim of this case claimed that she had gone to the Bedok clinic, as she was facing an itch in her genitals and frequent urination issue. The unnamed woman also added that when she was laying on the examination table, suddenly she felt that something was poking her and she realised that Wee was raping her.

During the recent court hearing, Quek said that she has no doubt in Wee's character. In addition, she also mentioned that since 2015, her husband has been facing issues regarding erection. She clearly told the court that Wee's male gentile is too soft to attempt a rape. Later, the court came to know that in 2015 the couple engaged in sexual intercourse once or twice in a month but Wee faced trouble while achieving and sustaining the erection.

On January 1, 2016, the wife of the alleged accused was asked to describe their sex life, as a rape case was lodged against Wee. While testifying, Quek mentioned that their lovemaking process is very fast and Wee is already very old but, during the inetrogation, she failed to mention his sexual problems.

However, the prosecution tried to challenge both the statements, what Quek gave to the police and what she was claiming in the court. But, Justice Chua Lee Ming rejected the prosecution's claims.

When Deputy Public Prosecutor Amanda Chong asked the woman that why she did not reveal the physical ability issues to the police earlier, she said that since she had no idea about giving police statements and felt shy to describe personal details to a male police officer, she skipped that part. Quek also said that during the time of providing a statement, she did not understand that why police wanted to know all those intimate details.

DPP Chong said in the court that if Wee truly had an erection problem, then his 61-year-old wife could have told the police. But, when the DPP said that Quek was lying about her husband's problem, the wife said that she didn't lie but, it was difficult for her to reveal such details in public.

However, the next trial will take place in October 2018.