A video that filmed Singapore pupils from Westwood Secondary School showed several various disturbing activities such as punching, kicking and throwing chairs to a student sitting in the classroom.

On Sunday, Abdul Harris Sumardi, the principal of Westwood Secondary School said that he knew about the incident that happened on February 9.

According to reports, he also mentioned that the victim and six secondary three students have been sent to a counselling and the school has taken required disciplinary actions.

After understanding the seriousness of the incident, Sumardi has talked to the parents of the students and both are working together to make those students learn from the incident.

The video was posted on a Facebook page called Fabrications About Singapore on Thursday, February 15 with a caption, which stated that "Is bullying becoming a trend in schools? Is this in Singapore?"

In the video, a student can be seen bullying continuously one of his classmates.

The video showed that two students were throwing chairs to a boy who was seated at his table in a classroom with his mobile phone.

While one boy failed to hit the victim with a chair in the first attempt, the second boy threw the chair and it hit the back of his classmate.

When the victim reacted with shock, the second boy started to slap him. Later the innocent fall on the ground and then the second boy threw punches and kicked him several times.

As of now, the video has been shared more than 3,580 times and it has received 700 comments.

This is not the first case of student brawl inside a classroom, as previously students fromSt. Hilda's Secondary School were also captured in a video while fighting inside school premises. That video was shared on the Must See Singapura News' Facebook page.