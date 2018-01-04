A 33-year-old man was fined $2,500 on Thursday for choking a 26-year-old prostitute after she refused to have unprotected sex with him. Yek Teng Kui, who is a cook by profession, has admitted that he hurt the Vietnamese national at Balestier Hotel on March 17, 2017.

According to reports, the prostitute had agreed to have protected sex with a Malaysian man but when he removed his condom in their hotel room, she refused.

On the day of the incident, Yek first approached the woman at Orchard Towers and chatted for sometime. Later, they check into the hotel in Balestier Road. Investigation has showed that Yek had put on a condom but removed it just before the act.

The Malaysian man choked the prostitute twice on her neck when she refused to have sex. However, the victim struggled and managed to break free on her second attempt. Later, she informed the police.

The police have found scratches and redness on the victim's neck. However, she did not seek any medical treatment.

Yek told the court that he is a divorcee with a son and requested the authorities for a light fine. For causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000.