A fight, which took place in Hougang coffee shop on Saturday midnight, March 31 between a man and a woman has kept Singaporeans amused over the weekend.

A Facebook user, Andy Tang made a video of the incident and posted it on social media. As of now it has received more than 600,000 views and was shared more than 9000 times. The three-minute long video has also received many comments, where many viewers addressed it as the most dramatic incident.

The video showed that a woman in shorts and white t-shirt was shouting in Mandarin, 'come on, hit me' while pointing her finger to a man's head, who was wearing a three-quarter trouser and a black t-shirt.

After some time the man replied to the woman and said that he has no intention to hit a woman. But soon he was seen to remove his t-shirt and then climbed over the metal railing. Shortly after, the man slapped the woman, who was continuously seen taunting him.

The video showed that the woman in white t-shirt took a while to realize what has happened to her and then she dramatically collapsed on the floor of the coffee house.

Then another woman tried to hit the man by aiming a mug but she missed the target and it smashed on the ground.

The video also captured the woman, lying on the floor and sobbing loudly. She was also seen to be holding her phone and then started tapping on it.

In the Facebook post comments section, many speculated that the woman in the white t-shirt was taking a selfie and editing it.

However, as of now, the reason behind the fight is unknown but the police investigation is on. Reports stated that the police came to know about the fight, which happened at Block 684, Hougang Avenue 8, at around 12.30 am. A spokesman said that those involved were advised on the legal recourse.

In March, police arrested a 22-year-old man for rioting in Geylang, located at the eastern fringe of the Central Region of Singapore that involved several people.

The video of the incident, which was also posted on social media, showed the fight outside the frog porridge stall at Lorong 19 Geylang. The clip also showed a man, who was shouting and making some violent gestures, while some local residents were trying to hold him back.