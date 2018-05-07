A man was captured in a video which showed that he was not only jaywalking by crossing the road but also gestured to stop drivers for him when the traffic light was red for the pedestrians.

The video was posted in a Facebook group called SG Road Vigilante on Saturday, May 5. As per the video's time-stamp, the incident happened on May 4 at around 6.54 pm but the location is still not clear.

The dashboard camera footage showed that the man in white shirt and trousers was talking over the phone while crossing the road. It also showed that he clearly made gestures towards the moving vehicles when the traffic signal was green for the drivers. The man can be seen in the footage while waving his left hand to stop two cars in the junction.

In the country, jaywalking is considered an offence and defined as crossing the road within 50 meters (164 feet) of a crossing zone. As per the data, in 2011 8,650 people were caught for jaywalking. A convict of jaywalking can be fined $20 on the spot and will be liable for a fine up to $1,000 or jailed up to three months. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000 or maximum six months jail term.

On October 2017, police said that the number of road accidents, that involved jaywalking pedestrians, have risen to by 21 percent in the first half of that year and 30 percent of these cases have involved elderly people.